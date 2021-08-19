Netherlands proposes radical plans to cut livestock numbers by almost a thirdvendredi 10 septembre 2021 :: perrick :: Notes :: aucun commentaire :: aucun trackback
Ce n'est pas souvent que je vois passer un projet gouvernemental conséquent autour des questions climatiques : il y avait eu l'arrêt de la construction des routes au Pays de Galles, il y a désormais le plan néerlandais pour diminuer d'un tiers son cheptel.
Dutch politicians are considering plans to force hundreds of farmers to sell up and cut livestock numbers, to reduce damaging ammonia pollution. After the highest Dutch administrative court found in 2019 that the government was breaking EU law by not doing enough to reduce excess nitrogen in vulnerable natural areas, the country has been battling what it is calling a "nitrogen crisis".
