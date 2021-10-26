Il faut lire la longue exploration des NFT par Venkatesh Rao pour comprendre la métaphore des Magic Beans. Et au passage découvrir une vision stimulante et riche des mondes qu'esquissent ces clefs, quand bien même elle n'est que latente et entièrement spéculative.

An NFT represents an access pass to an unspecified, generative possible future associated with an object. It is a key to a possible world. A key that is distinguishable from other keys. A key to a world that may or may not open up. A key that carries some hints of the kinds of locks it might unlock. A key that, unlike fungible tokens (or stock), allows you to place educated bets on different bits of the future being gestured at.