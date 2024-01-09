Le flux RSS du Toyota Times a probablement été corrigé ces derniers jours : j'ai eu droit à une vague de billets dans mon lecteur.

J'ai donc survolé les titres avant de prendre une bonne dose de TPS / Lean. Et ce sont les intervenions du président Akio Toyoda qui sortent du lot.

Il y a par exemple sa propre découverte du TPS. « Petit prince Toyota », il n'était pas forcément attendu par les cadres en place : My father, who was then the company president, had only one thing to say: “No one at Toyota will want you working under them.” When I started working, I quickly found that he was absolutely right.

Et c'est finalement avec les gens du Gemba qu'il trouve ses marques : Whenever I found the time, I visited the genba to search for ways to get involved. One day, some genba personnel who saw me doing this built a bicycle for me to get around the site, pieced together from three broken bikes they had found. I will never forget how delighted I was at that moment. The people of the Motomachi Plant genba treated me not as a founding family member but as a human being, another new recruit. Why is that? I believe it is because the TPS mentality had firmly taken root among genba personnel. On comprend mieux l'attachement viscéral qu'il maintient avec le TPS, le Gemba et son personnel de première ligne !

Cette approche terrain & marché se retrouve aussi dans les choix effectués pour les motorisations de Toyota : One option which Toyota possesses, and other companies do not, is HEVs (hybrids). Thanks to the introduction of HEVs in Japan some 20 to 30 years ago, we are the only developed country to have lowered CO2 emissions by 23%. Yet no one explains this detail, least of all the media. All they say is that Toyota lags behind on BEVs. The important thing is not whether we shift to BEVs or FCEVs. Our enemy is carbon. That’s why we should all be thinking of ways to reduce CO2 right now. Une stratégie à rebrousse-poil du tout électrique...

Bref du très rafraichissant pour remettre quelques pendules à l'heure !