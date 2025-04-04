The group chats that changed Americalundi 28 avril 2025 :: perrick :: Notes :: aucun commentaire :: aucun trackback
Si la radio a été LE média du début du XXe siècle, avant d'être supplanté par la télévision, puis par Internet et enfin par les réseaux sociaux, j'ai longtemps cru que l'IA était le média de l'avenir.
Depuis nous avons eu droit au Signalgate avec sa cascade de révélations. Et ma position a changé : ce sont les groupes privés dans un monde post-Covid qui semblent être le Zeitgeist des années 2020... À commencer par ceux qui réussissent à graviter autour de Marc Andreessen.
But there is no equivalent to the intellectual counterculture that grew up over the last five years on the tech right, and no figure remotely like Andreessen, the towering, enthusiastic 53-year old who co-founded a16z and, before that, invented the modern web browser. In February, he described the group chats to the podcaster Lex Fridman as “the equivalent of samizdat” — the self-published Soviet underground press — in a “soft authoritarian” age of social media shaming and censorship. “The combination of encryption and disappearing messages really unleashed it,” he said. The chats, he wrote recently, helped produce our national “vibe shift.”
Vos commentaires et/ou trackbacks
Aucun commentaire, ni de trackback pour le moment.
Ajouter un commentaire
Pour faire un tracback sur ce billet : http://onpk.net/tb.php?id=906