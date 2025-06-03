Les premières études de cohortes utilisant les outils de type LLM sont en train de sortir et elles font très mal : Accumulation of Cognitive Debt when Using an AI Assistant for Essay Writing Task.

As the educational impact of LLM use only begins to settle with the general population, in this study we demonstrate the pressing matter of a likely decrease in learning skills based on the results of our study. The use of LLM had a measurable impact on participants, and while the benefits were initially apparent, as we demonstrated over the course of 4 months, the LLM group's participants performed worse than their counterparts in the Brain-only group at all levels: neural, linguistic, scoring.

Et pendant ce temps, 7000 étudiants - au minimum - ont déjà été surpris en train de tricher avec ces mêmes IA génératives, mais c'était en Grande-Bretagne. Les étudiants chinois ont eu moins de possibilités : les principaux moteurs génératifs y ont été simplement éteints pendant la période des examens.