lundi 5 juin 2023
Pour faire suite aux preuves de la nocivité des réseaux sociaux, sur les jeunes filles en particulier, des parents irlandais ont pris les choses en main en organisant une réponse collective : les familles peuvent participer à une bannissement collectif.
On the principle of strength in numbers, parents in the Irish town of Greystones have banded together to collectively tell their children they cannot have a smartphone until secondary school.
Parents’ associations across the district’s eight primary schools have adopted a no-smartphone code to present a united front against children’s lobbying.
“If everyone does it across the board you don’t feel like you’re the odd one out. It makes it so much easier to say no,” said Laura Bourne, who has a child in junior infants. “The longer we can preserve their innocence the better.”
Je signe où pour l'école de mes filles ?
