Heart Specialists Are Calling for Clinical Trials of Blackout Curtains

mardi 29 septembre 2026 :: perrick :: Notes :: aucun commentaire :: aucun trackback

Ma fille n'a pas souhaité que j'éteigne son plafonnier hier soir en quittant sa chambre : à la lumière de sa nouvelle lampe de chevet — trop blanche —, elle préférait largement celle plus chaude de l'ampoule au plafond. Ce qui serait peut-être resté une anecdote familiale est devenu ce matin un point de vigilance grâce à un article de Nikki Hunt : Heart Specialists Are Calling for Clinical Trials of Blackout Curtains.

Researchers took more than eleven thousand people who had worn a light sensor on the wrist for a week, waited about three years, and then looked at their hearts with an MRI. Those who had slept in the most light had visibly different hearts — thicker-walled, weaker-pumping, the pattern doctors call remodelling and usually see in a heart under chronic strain. And the more the light, the stronger the pattern.

Plus de rideaux et moins de lux donc...

Vos commentaires et/ou trackbacks

Aucun commentaire, ni de trackback pour le moment.

Ajouter un commentaire

Le code HTML dans le commentaire sera affiché comme du texte, les adresses internet seront converties automatiquement.

Pour faire un tracback sur ce billet : http://onpk.net/tb.php?id=934