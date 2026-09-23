Ma fille n'a pas souhaité que j'éteigne son plafonnier hier soir en quittant sa chambre : à la lumière de sa nouvelle lampe de chevet — trop blanche —, elle préférait largement celle plus chaude de l'ampoule au plafond. Ce qui serait peut-être resté une anecdote familiale est devenu ce matin un point de vigilance grâce à un article de Nikki Hunt : Heart Specialists Are Calling for Clinical Trials of Blackout Curtains.

Researchers took more than eleven thousand people who had worn a light sensor on the wrist for a week, waited about three years, and then looked at their hearts with an MRI. Those who had slept in the most light had visibly different hearts — thicker-walled, weaker-pumping, the pattern doctors call remodelling and usually see in a heart under chronic strain. And the more the light, the stronger the pattern.

Plus de rideaux et moins de lux donc...